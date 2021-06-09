Analysts Anticipate Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $235.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to announce $235.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.40 million to $236.10 million. Rogers reported sales of $191.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year sales of $946.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $937.90 million to $956.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million.

Several research firms recently commented on ROG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $193.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.03. Rogers has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $206.13. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total value of $1,343,417.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, THB Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 7,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

