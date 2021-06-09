Analysts Anticipate Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Post $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

SIMO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.38. The company had a trading volume of 283,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,035. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,428,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $116,943,000 after buying an additional 417,412 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 17.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340,720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $79,624,000 after acquiring an additional 201,309 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after acquiring an additional 216,091 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 14.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 739,425 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,914,000 after acquiring an additional 95,991 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,921,000 after purchasing an additional 155,670 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

