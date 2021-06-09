Analysts Expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to Announce $2.85 EPS

Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.05. Chubb reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 608.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $11.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $13.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chubb.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,970 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,982. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 13.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Chubb by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Chubb by 7.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $169.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 42.68%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.