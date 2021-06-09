Analysts Expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $780.27 Million

Analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to report $780.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $766.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $795.10 million. First Horizon posted sales of $511.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Horizon.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

FHN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $4,280,715.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,283,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,499,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,193,055 shares in the company, valued at $21,868,698.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Horizon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,476,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,791,000 after acquiring an additional 98,919 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in First Horizon by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,291,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,565,000 after acquiring an additional 686,990 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in First Horizon by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,870,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,094,000 after acquiring an additional 758,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Horizon by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,753,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,116,000 after acquiring an additional 312,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.