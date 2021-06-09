Analysts Expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $982.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $67,418.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,093,716.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,569 shares of company stock valued at $5,732,943 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,634,000 after acquiring an additional 298,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,030,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,390,000 after acquiring an additional 94,663 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 457,087 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,754,000 after acquiring an additional 109,076 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,548,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

