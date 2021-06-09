Analysts Expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $936.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) will post $936.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $909.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $964.50 million. Meritor posted sales of $514.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Meritor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

MTOR opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTOR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Meritor by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Meritor by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 49,338 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Meritor by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

