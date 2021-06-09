Analysts Expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.73 Million

Brokerages predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will report sales of $354.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $348.35 million and the highest is $361.10 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse posted sales of $200.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $9,978,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares in the company, valued at $33,544,605.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 373,571 shares of company stock worth $12,464,165. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $2,801,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $237,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $895,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

