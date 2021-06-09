Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ferguson (FERG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ: FERG) recently:

5/26/2021 – Ferguson had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/25/2021 – Ferguson had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/24/2021 – Ferguson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

5/21/2021 – Ferguson had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/21/2021 – Ferguson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/20/2021 – Ferguson had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/20/2021 – Ferguson had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/20/2021 – Ferguson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

5/19/2021 – Ferguson was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/20/2021 – Ferguson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

4/19/2021 – Ferguson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $140.36 on Wednesday. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $116.70 and a 52-week high of $141.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $5,996,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $5,695,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $592,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $1,341,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

