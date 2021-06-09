Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII):

6/8/2021 – G-III Apparel Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – G-III Apparel Group had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $38.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – G-III Apparel Group had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – G-III Apparel Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of G-III Apparel have outperformed the industry in the past three months. We note that the company posted better-than-expected results in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Results gained from product lines resonating with the consumer demand toward casual, comfortable and functional clothing. In addition, its digital business continued to exhibit strength. In fact, it is seeing robust results on the websites for DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris. We note that management is focused on growing the digital business with expansion in the distribution channel. Management has also completed the restructuring of the retail division and the company’s new retail model has been positioned on a path to profitability. For first-quarter fiscal 2022, the company projects net sales of roughly $460 million, suggesting an increase of 13.6% year over year.”

GIII opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.15. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

