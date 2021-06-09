Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vodafone Group (VOD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vodafone Group (LON: VOD):

6/8/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

5/19/2021 – Vodafone Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 150 ($1.96). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 192 ($2.51) price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 197 ($2.57) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the stock.

VOD traded down GBX 0.34 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 128.24 ($1.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,098,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,808,566. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 133.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In related news, insider Van Boxmeer bought 305,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

