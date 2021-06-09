Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 9th (AUOTY, CHWY, CMS, FRC, KKPNY, NDAQ, REMYY, RMD, SIOX, TCLHF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 9th:

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $121.00 price target on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $206.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Republic has an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Notably, rising fee income on steady rise in investment management fees is likely to aid revenues. The company’s net interest income (NII) has also recorded sustained growth over the years. First Republic's balance sheet position remains solid and growth prospects look promising, driven by consistent growth in loans and deposits. This boosts the company’s liquidity position, placing it well to counter any worsening of the economic condition. Yet, its shares have underperformed the industry over the past year. Rise in operating costs due to investments in franchise expansion is concerning. Also, shrinking net interest margins (NIM) due to low rates is a headwind and might hurt the bottom line.”

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $177.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Nasdaq have outperformed the industry in a year. The company has been successful in maximizing opportunities as a technology and analytics provider and growing core marketplace businesses. Focus on growth via acquisitions and organic initiatives, which aided its entry into new markets and helped it gain cross-selling opportunities, bodes well. Intense focus on Market Technology and Information Services businesses also helps the company to explore vast opportunities per its developmental strategies. A strong balance sheet and robust cash position help capitalize on growth opportunities. Nasdaq remains committed to deploy capital effectively by investing in organic growth initiatives. However, escalating expenses due to general and administrative costs weigh on margin expansion. Moreover, the company’s high debt level poses risk. “

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from a sell rating to an outperform rating.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Yellow Corporation provides comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload networks in North America with local, regional, national and international. The company offers industry expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods. It is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Yellow Corporation, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., is headquarted in OVERLAND PARK, Kan. “

