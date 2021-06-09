Analysts’ Upgrades for June, 9th (AMSWA, CSL, MAC, RMYHY, SCGLY, TBI, TPZ, TPZEF, TWTR, UNCFF)

Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, June 9th:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Sidoti currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $215.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carlisle is poised to benefit from strength in the U.S. reroofing end markets along with acquired assets. Strength in the medical business and its initiatives to enhance capabilities at the medical technologies platform bode well. Its focus on product launches and an improved outlook for industrial capital spending are likely to be beneficial. Cost savings from the Carlisle Operating System and enhanced operational efficiencies are likely to boost its competency. Its shareholder-friendly policies will work in its favor. The company hiked its quarterly dividend rate in August 2020. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, softness in commercial aerospace end market remains a major concern. Owing to international exposure, its overseas business is susceptible to geopolitical issues and currency fluctuations.”

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Macerich have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Also, the trend in estimate revisions of 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company, with the consensus mark moving north over the past month. Notably, concentration of premium shopping centers in vibrant markets, efforts to support omni-channel retailing, along with balance-sheet strengthening moves augur well for its growth. The re-opening of the economy is raising hopes and leasing demand across its portfolio is on pace with the pre-pandemic 2019 levels. However, higher e-commerce adoption, shrinking traffic at its retail properties, store closures and tenant bankruptcy are key concerns. Liquidity-enhancing efforts like issuing additional shares and selling non-core assets are expected to lead to earnings dilution.”

Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an outperform rating. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.50.

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research to a positive rating.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

