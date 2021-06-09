Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hill & Smith (HILS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hill & Smith (LON: HILS) recently:

5/25/2021 – Hill & Smith had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/25/2021 – Hill & Smith had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Hill & Smith was upgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,580 ($20.64).

5/21/2021 – Hill & Smith had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on the stock.

Hill & Smith stock traded down GBX 23.03 ($0.30) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,454.97 ($19.01). The company had a trading volume of 87,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,760. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48. Hill & Smith Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,157.21 ($15.12) and a one year high of GBX 1,600 ($20.90). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,496.24.

In other Hill & Smith news, insider Paul Simmons bought 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,504 ($19.65) per share, for a total transaction of £55,136.64 ($72,036.37).

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

