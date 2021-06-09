Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hill & Smith (HILS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hill & Smith (LON: HILS) recently:
- 5/25/2021 – Hill & Smith had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 5/25/2021 – Hill & Smith had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2021 – Hill & Smith was upgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,580 ($20.64).
- 5/21/2021 – Hill & Smith had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on the stock.
Hill & Smith stock traded down GBX 23.03 ($0.30) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,454.97 ($19.01). The company had a trading volume of 87,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,760. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48. Hill & Smith Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,157.21 ($15.12) and a one year high of GBX 1,600 ($20.90). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,496.24.
In other Hill & Smith news, insider Paul Simmons bought 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,504 ($19.65) per share, for a total transaction of £55,136.64 ($72,036.37).
