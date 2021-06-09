Analyzing Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) and The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF)

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) and Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of The Green Organic Dutchman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Edenred shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares The Green Organic Dutchman and Edenred’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Green Organic Dutchman $18.30 million 10.02 -$136.27 million N/A N/A Edenred $1.67 billion 8.47 $271.87 million N/A N/A

Edenred has higher revenue and earnings than The Green Organic Dutchman.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for The Green Organic Dutchman and Edenred, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Green Organic Dutchman 0 2 0 0 2.00 Edenred 0 2 6 0 2.75

Volatility & Risk

The Green Organic Dutchman has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edenred has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Green Organic Dutchman and Edenred’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Green Organic Dutchman -856.33% -33.91% -23.85% Edenred N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Edenred beats The Green Organic Dutchman on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities. The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Edenred

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA. The company also provides complementary solutions comprising corporate payment solutions that enhance the management of inter-company cash flows made through checks or transfers; PrePay solutions; incentives and rewards programs, including Ticket Compliments and Ticket KadÃ©os; and public social programs. Its solutions are used in various areas, such as meals, food, fuel, business travel, childcare, shopping, transportation, agriculture, education, healthcare, training, and human services. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

