Analyzing Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) & SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health -613.99% N/A -145.58% Neuronetics -45.39% -49.29% -23.35%

80.6% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Neuronetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Neuronetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $1.03 million 89.66 -$10.43 million N/A N/A Neuronetics $49.24 million 8.68 -$27.45 million ($1.41) -11.77

SANUWAVE Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neuronetics.

Risk and Volatility

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SANUWAVE Health and Neuronetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Neuronetics 0 0 5 0 3.00

SANUWAVE Health currently has a consensus price target of $0.34, suggesting a potential upside of 77.31%. Neuronetics has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.62%. Given SANUWAVE Health’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SANUWAVE Health is more favorable than Neuronetics.

Summary

Neuronetics beats SANUWAVE Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and the Asia Pacific. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company's lead regenerative product is the dermaPACE device that has completed its Phase III clinical studies for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. It markets and sells its devices and accessories. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrists. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

