Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.91

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.91 and traded as low as C$10.85. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$11.00, with a volume of 19,350 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$390.26 million and a P/E ratio of 14.51.

About Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A)

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.