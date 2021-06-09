Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANEB) Quiet Period To Expire on June 16th

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:ANEB) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, June 16th. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals had issued 3,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 7th. The total size of the offering was $21,000,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

ANEB stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $9.33.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

