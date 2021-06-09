Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 149.54 ($1.95). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 147.40 ($1.93), with a volume of 167,060 shares.

APF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 141.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £314.67 million and a PE ratio of -14.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.91%.

About Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

