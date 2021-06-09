AnimalGo (GOM2) Hits Market Cap of $9.56 Million

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. AnimalGo has a market cap of $9.56 million and approximately $862,513.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AnimalGo has traded 48.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00068380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00026826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.20 or 0.00931119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.61 or 0.09244669 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00049606 BTC.

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net . AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimalGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

