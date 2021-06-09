Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.89.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.