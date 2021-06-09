Anterix (ATEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter.

ATEX stock opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. Anterix has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.74.

In other news, CFO Timothy Gray sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $255,372.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,847.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $665,073.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,775.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,131 shares of company stock worth $1,588,859 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

ATEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

