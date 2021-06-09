Antiample Market Cap Achieves $1.19 Million (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Antiample coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Antiample has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $353.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Antiample has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00068425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00024880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.64 or 0.00909198 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00049665 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,278.79 or 0.08934914 BTC.

Antiample Profile

Antiample is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

