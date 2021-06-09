AntiMatter 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.05 Million (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 51.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, AntiMatter has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $6.88 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00067866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00024699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.95 or 0.00898711 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.73 or 0.08830571 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 153,296,350 coins and its circulating supply is 10,680,547 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

