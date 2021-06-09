AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Down 36.4% Over Last Week

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $736,473.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AntiMatter has traded down 36.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00068629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00027432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.69 or 0.00940836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.26 or 0.09250398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00050218 BTC.

About AntiMatter

MATTER is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

