APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Position Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 936,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,657 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of APA worth $16,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of APA by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,472 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth about $20,567,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,598 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in APA by 217.8% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 730,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 500,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in APA by 737.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 567,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 499,443 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. Equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is -9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.