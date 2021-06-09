APENFT Hits 1-Day Volume of $209.71 Million (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. APENFT has a total market cap of $49.77 million and $209.71 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded 23% lower against the dollar. One APENFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00068425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00024880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.64 or 0.00909198 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00049665 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,278.79 or 0.08934914 BTC.

APENFT Coin Profile

APENFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

