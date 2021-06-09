APIX 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $783,314.00 (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last week, APIX has traded 64.9% lower against the US dollar. APIX has a total market capitalization of $7.29 million and approximately $783,314.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0604 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

APIX

APIX (APIX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

