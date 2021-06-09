APIX (APIX) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 90.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. In the last week, APIX has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One APIX coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. APIX has a market cap of $12.32 million and $510,439.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APIX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00068629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00027432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.69 or 0.00940836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.26 or 0.09250398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00050218 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.