Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $506.98 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will post sales of $506.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $499.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $517.70 million. Apollo Global Management reported sales of $467.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $10,153,678.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,638,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,004,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,463,664 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

