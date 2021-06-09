Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:AIF)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE:AIF opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

