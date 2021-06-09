AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,399 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.20% of AppFolio worth $58,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,957,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,576,000 after acquiring an additional 286,659 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at $39,035,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth about $40,493,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 134.6% during the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 206,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,171,000 after purchasing an additional 118,353 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $140.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.10. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $706,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,555,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,941,430. 36.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

