AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $348 million-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.91 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AppFolio from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of AppFolio from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. AppFolio presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.50.

AppFolio stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.71. The company had a trading volume of 746 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,270. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.10. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,555,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $706,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,941,430. 36.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AppFolio stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

