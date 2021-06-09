Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.8% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 123,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 10.8% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of Apple by 150.6% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 7,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.87.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $126.74 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

