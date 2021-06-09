Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,734 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.8% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,281,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,480 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $126.74 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.