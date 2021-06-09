Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 41,392 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.4% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $146,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $126.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.50. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.87.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

