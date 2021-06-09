Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.38. Applied DNA Sciences shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 162,208 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APDN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.44.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 135.50% and a negative net margin of 272.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 22,794 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

