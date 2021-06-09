APR Coin (APR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13,818.11

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 14% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APR Coin has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar. APR Coin has a market capitalization of $13,818.11 and $18.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.49 or 0.00690397 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000386 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000604 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002062 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,675,841 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com

