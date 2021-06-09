ARAW Achieves Market Capitalization of $24,416.75 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One ARAW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ARAW has a market cap of $24,416.75 and approximately $2,586.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00068629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00027432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.69 or 0.00940836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.26 or 0.09250398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00050218 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW (ARAW) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars.

