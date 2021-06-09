ARAW Market Capitalization Tops $24,401.23 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. One ARAW coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $24,401.23 and approximately $2,060.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00067750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00024931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $332.86 or 0.00900877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00049270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.68 or 0.08835835 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

Buying and Selling ARAW

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

