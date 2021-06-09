Arcblock Market Cap Reaches $12.87 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $12.87 million and approximately $7.15 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00067350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00025418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.89 or 0.00899184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00049003 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.11 or 0.08806543 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.