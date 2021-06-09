Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 408.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,789 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 738.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.84.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,220,775.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,119.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,055 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

