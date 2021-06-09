Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASC shares. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $143.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.07. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 76,812 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,191,169 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 227,586 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,108,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 544,750 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 1,427.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

