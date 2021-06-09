Ark Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $159.46 million and $12.89 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00003508 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00014464 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 157,824,116 coins and its circulating supply is 129,703,219 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

