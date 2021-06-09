ARMOR Hits Market Cap of $35.41 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 9th. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $35.41 million and $1.10 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00062462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.00233606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00211228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.39 or 0.01280366 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,353.40 or 0.99586365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,889,536 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.