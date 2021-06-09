Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €6.97 ($8.19).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown stock opened at €7.03 ($8.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a fifty-two week high of €6.96 ($8.19). The business’s fifty day moving average is €6.52.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.