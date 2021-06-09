Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Shares Down 5.7%

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS) dropped 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20.

Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATMS)

Artemis Therapeutics Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company is based in New York, New York. Artemis Therapeutics Inc is a subsidiary of Tonak Ltd.

