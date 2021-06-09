ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD) & Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Financial Contrast

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) and ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and ARTISTdirect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group 1.55% 1.41% 0.90% ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Zillow Group and ARTISTdirect’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $3.34 billion 8.54 -$162.12 million ($0.42) -274.26 ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ARTISTdirect has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Zillow Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARTISTdirect has a beta of 12.69, suggesting that its stock price is 1,169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Zillow Group and ARTISTdirect, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 2 5 15 0 2.59 ARTISTdirect 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zillow Group presently has a consensus target price of $168.38, indicating a potential upside of 46.17%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than ARTISTdirect.

Summary

Zillow Group beats ARTISTdirect on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans. Its portfolio of brands include Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, and HotPads. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

ARTISTdirect Company Profile

ARTISTdirect, Inc. operates an online platform that provides music and recorded labels. It offers multi-media content, music news and information, online fan communities, music related commerce, and digital music services. The company also provides iMusic record labels of rock and urban music. ARTISTdirect, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

