Aryacoin (AYA) Price Reaches $0.0322

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 30.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $5.17 million and $99,594.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009564 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000099 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

