ASE Technology (ASX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

6/9/2021 – ASE Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

NYSE ASX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.36. 1,480,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,530. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.93. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 129.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 155.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

