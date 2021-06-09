Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.21

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

APNHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

